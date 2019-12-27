|
William R. King, 75, of Owensdale, died unexpectedly Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, at Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Owensdale, the son of the late Enos and Doris Brothers King.
Bill was a member of Owensdale United Methodist Church.
He was a retired shipper for Duraloy-Blaw-Knox Corp., Scottdale, with 44 years of service.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting with his son and grandchildren.
Bill is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Carol A. Jones King, whom he married Dec. 7, 1960; his children, Darren Joseph King and Donald Bungard of Mt. Pleasant, Karen Rebecca King and Mike Aaron of Owensdale, and Kenneth William King and Tita Clark of Owensdale; his grandchildren, James Smith and wife Crystal, Kenneth King II, Tyler King and Andrew King; his great-grandchildren, Clyde, Kaiden, Kyson and Kinzleigh King; his siblings, Tom King of Ohio, Leslie King and wife Trudy of Florida, Nathaniel King and wife Kimberly of Scottdale, Mitchell King of Connellsville, Juanita Mihalcin and husband Bob of Perryopolis, Charlene Miller and husband George of Florida, and Philomena King of Connellsville; and his beloved beagle, Mollie.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Merritt (Jan. 7, 1998).
Bill's family cordially invites family and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 10- 11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in Owensdale United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kimberly King and Pastor Roy Butt officiating.
Committal services and interment will follow in Pennsville Independent Cemetery, Connellsville.
