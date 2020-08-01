1/
William V. Pritts
{ "" }
William V. "Bill" Pritts, 79, of Scottdale, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Westmoreland Manor.

He was born Aug. 29, 1940, in Rockwood, a son of the late William "Navy" and Martha DeWitt Pritts.

Bill was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1958. He was a self-employed investment representative and tax preparer for the last 40 years in the Scottdale area. Bill was also a stone mason, and he loved hunting, cooking and traveling. He was a member of the Scottdale Church of Christ, King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM, Royal Arch Chapter 283, St. Omer's Commandry #7, and the Valley of Uniontown.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Muzina Pritts; his daughter, Michelle Zinck and her husband Dan of Middletown, Ohio; two granddaughters, Hannah Zinck Fidder and her husband Gabriel and Rachel Zinck; and one sister, Mary Hudson and her husband Patrick of Willis, Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Harold "Larry" Pritts; and two sisters, Shirley Sanner and an infant sister, Margaret Ellen.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of William V. "Bill" Pritts.

All those attending will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Service
07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
3 entries
July 31, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 31, 2020
I enjoyed visiting with you when you came here. I also enjoyed playing golf with you and Dan.
Bob Zinck
Friend
July 31, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Zinck
