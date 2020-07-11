1/
Wilma A. Petrowski
Wilma Anne Petrowski, 90, passed away peacefully on her 90th birthday, July 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 10, 1930, in Monarch, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Struhalla) Gmitter.

She graduated salutatorian from Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1948.

Once she graduated, she worked as head teller in a bank. After raising her children, she worked as a legal secretary for many years.

Wilma was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching her grandchildren compete in sports. She loved growing flowers, especially gardenias.

She was a member of the former Holy Trinity R.C. Church of Connellsville and was a current member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville.

Wilma is survived by her children, Daniel T. Petrowski and wife Marianne of Pittsburgh, Patricia Burd of Connellesville, and Janet Smith and husband Richard of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Derek (Carol) Petrowski, Matthew Petrowski, Talei (Pomai) Ontiveros and Harlan Petrowski, Tanner Burd, Tyler Burd, and Travis (Alicia) Burd; seven great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Evelyn Kline and Esther Koss.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harry A. Petrowski (2007); brothers, John Gmitter, Joseph Gmitter, Tomas Gmitter, and Frank Gmitter; and sisters, Mary Gmitter, Dorothy Connors, Helen Matuschak and Agnes Fitzgerald.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St.,Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Committal will follow at Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

Due to the restrictions set in place because of COVID-19, there will be no social gathering after the funeral.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 11, 2020.
