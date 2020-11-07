Wilma B. (Davis) Wadsworth, 89, a longtime resident of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in RNC at Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg.

She was born Dec. 22, 1930, in White, a daughter of the late James U. and Anna Stouffer Davis.

Wilma was involved at the Acme Community Center. She was the Judge of Elections in Mt. Pleasant Township for the Pleasant Valley precinct for many years. She was a member of the Acme United Methodist Church. In her leisure time, Wilma enjoyed quilting.

Wilma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Randy Wadsworth and wife Naomi of Champion, Geary Wadsworth of Champion, and Debra Dolan and husband Joseph of Muncie, Ind.; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, and Randy; and her great-grandchildren, Paige, Jake, Myles, Tyler, and Aubrey.

Wilma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Harold Dean Wadsworth, on Dec. 10, 1998; her sisters, Olive Echard, Lida Davis, Vergie Harrill, and Stella Fissella; and her brothers, Harry and Jesse Davis.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10- 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor James Llewellyn officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Donegal Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.