1/
Wilma B. Wadsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilma B. (Davis) Wadsworth, 89, a longtime resident of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in RNC at Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg.

She was born Dec. 22, 1930, in White, a daughter of the late James U. and Anna Stouffer Davis.

Wilma was involved at the Acme Community Center. She was the Judge of Elections in Mt. Pleasant Township for the Pleasant Valley precinct for many years. She was a member of the Acme United Methodist Church. In her leisure time, Wilma enjoyed quilting.

Wilma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Randy Wadsworth and wife Naomi of Champion, Geary Wadsworth of Champion, and Debra Dolan and husband Joseph of Muncie, Ind.; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, and Randy; and her great-grandchildren, Paige, Jake, Myles, Tyler, and Aubrey.

Wilma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Harold Dean Wadsworth, on Dec. 10, 1998; her sisters, Olive Echard, Lida Davis, Vergie Harrill, and Stella Fissella; and her brothers, Harry and Jesse Davis.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10- 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor James Llewellyn officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Donegal Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved