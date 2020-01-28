|
Wilma Louise Pritchard Sellers Hall, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away quietly at home at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by family members.
She was born May 18, 1937, in Connellsville, the daughter of Clifford B. Pritchard and Eva Blanche Ghrist Pritchard.
She was a seamstress.
Surviving are children, Clifford (Conchita) A. Sellers of Mt. Pleasant, Rory (Karmella) D. Sellers of Dubuque, Iowa, Candice E. Sellers McDaniels and fiance Juel Bretzman of Carrollton, Ga., Loraine (Robert) Daniels of Mt. Pleasant, and Richard G. Sellers of Peoria, Ariz.; beloved sister, Vera Jane Pritchard Tudor, of Peoria, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; special cousins, Judy Gilpin and family of Everson and Shirley Mathias and family of South Connellsville; special niece, Jenifer L. Hall Tressler of South Connellsville; many nieces and nephews; and longtime friends, the Rev. Marvin and Ann Watson.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Raymond L. Hall; and beloved sisters, Jessie May Pritchard Boisky and Mern Lorraine Pritchard Hall.
Wilma was a lifetime member of Albright United Methodist Church, South Connellsville, where the Rev. Steve Lamb is pastor.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be set in the spring of 2020, at a date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.