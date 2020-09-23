1/
Windel R. Hayes
1933 - 2020
Windel R. Hayes, 87, of Lower Tyrone Township, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at his residence.

He was born July 15, 1933, in Lower Tyrone Township, a son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Conn) Hayes.

Windel was a retired heavy equipment mechanic and worked with various contractors over the years. He was a former supervisor for Lower Tyrone Township, a member of the Bryan Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Dawson Grange, a member of the Brownfield Community Center Senior Citizens, a member of the Dawson Grange Fair Board, a faithful volunteer at the Brownfield Community Center, and a founding member of the BCC Coffee Club.

In addition to his parents, Windel was preceded in death by his wife, Mardel; brothers, Ernest and Earl; and sisters, Althea, Marguerite, and Janet.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Hayes of Lower Tyrone Township; six children, daughter Patricia (Hayes) and husband Robert Acklin, son Windel (Mike) Hayes Jr. and wife Darlene, daughter Peggy (Hayes) and husband Donald Dye, son Gary Hayes and wife Marcia, son Lon Hayes and wife Christine, and son Christopher Hayes and wife Marla; two stepchildren, Scott and Paula Mason; 13 grandchildren, Robb Acklin, Donald Dye, Danielle Anderson, Nicole McMasters, Shawn Hayes, Nathaniel Hayes, Stephanie Hayes, Justin Hayes, Trevor Hayes, Leah Hayes, Hayley Hayes, Trent Hayes, and Tanner Hayes; nine great-grandchildren, Meadow and Summer Anderson,

Robert Acklin, Caden, Lincoln, and Ethan Dye, Cooper and Elizabeth McMasters, and Hunter Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Windel loved coaching baseball and had immense success at various levels. He was proud of the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved watching them in sporting endeavors. He was known for his love of horses, a trait he passed on to Lon and Chris. He was also an avid hunter, and "picker" with his wife Jan.

"Love never dies...memories live on forever in our hearts!"

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724-529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or services.

Memorials may be made to: Brownfield Community Center, 291 Banning Road, Dawson, PA 15428.

Love lasts forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
