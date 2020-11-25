Woodrow L. Kelley, 93, of Smithton, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Woodrow was born March 20, 1927, in South Huntingdon Township, a son of the late Normal and Eula Gail (Jones) Kelley, and was the last surviving member of his family. He married Z. Pearl Whipkey on March 6, 1947, and she preceded him in death in 2011. Woodrow was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a retired dispatcher with National Freight in Hunker, where he was employed for 22 years. Woodrow was a longtime and faithful member of Barren Run United Methodist Church and a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, Class of 1945. He held membership in the AARP and enjoyed woodworking and furniture making. Woodrow will be sadly missed by his loving family, his three sons, Donald Kelley and wife, Karen, of Connellsville, Larry Kelley, of Utah, and Charles Kelley and wife, Carol of Monessen; his daughter-inlaw, Kathy Kelley, of Yukon; his 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Carol Kelley of Smithton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Kelley, in 2014; his five brothers, Kenneth, Windell, Orran, Clifford and Glenn Kelley; and his three sisters, Ruth Bibel, Winnajean Breegle and Almildra Marker. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Barren Run Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!