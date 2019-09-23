|
Wyatt Roman Showman, 3 months, of Perryopolis, Franklin Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Born June 14, 2019, in Greensburg, Pa., he was the son of Jeremy S. Showman Sr. and Icesis Wickline Showman of Perryopolis.
In addition to his parents Wyatt is survived by his brothers and sister Jeremy S. Showman Jr., Lillie S. Showman, Cayden Showman, Leo Showman; paternal grandmother, Nancy Showman of Vanderbilt; Pap Deno Schultz of White; Godmother Michelle Allen of Connellsville; Godsister Amy, and Godbrother Jesse. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Clyde Edinger, and maternal grandmother, Alice Wickline.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, Pa., 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services to be held Tat 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the pastor Don Smith of World Christian Outreach Ministries, Connellsville, officiating.
Private family interment will take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery on Wednesday.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.