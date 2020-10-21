1/
Yvonne C. Murray
1947 - 2020
Yvonne C. Murray, 73, of South Connellsville, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

She was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George and Audrey Lilley Helms.

Yvonne was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was formerly employed at Montgomery Wards in New Stanton and a the Mallery Fullmer Co. Yvonne was an active member of the Bullskin One Room School Committee for many years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Community Church.

She is survived by three children, Deidrea Wiltrout and her husband Brian of Scottdale, Karey Katona and her husband David of Connellsville and Chad Murray of South Connellsville; four grandchildren, Brandon Wiltrout and his wife Leanne, Kaitlin Sadler and her husband Josh, Shannon Revak and her husband Brandon and Tyler Katona; three great-grandchildren, Bellemy Wiltrout, Anna Leigh Revak and Weston Sadler; and her siblings, Beverly Weaver of Mt. Pleasant, Georgia Snyder and her husband Reon of Scottdale, Lynette Henry and her husband Chuck of Connellsville, Brenda Groh of Connellsville, G.R. Helms and his wife Debbie of Connellsville, and John Helms of Connellsville.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Additional viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of services, in the Pleasant Valley Community Church, with the Rev. Scott Martin officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneral homes.com



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Community Church
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
