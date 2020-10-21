Yvonne C. Murray, 73, of South Connellsville, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

She was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George and Audrey Lilley Helms.

Yvonne was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was formerly employed at Montgomery Wards in New Stanton and a the Mallery Fullmer Co. Yvonne was an active member of the Bullskin One Room School Committee for many years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Community Church.

She is survived by three children, Deidrea Wiltrout and her husband Brian of Scottdale, Karey Katona and her husband David of Connellsville and Chad Murray of South Connellsville; four grandchildren, Brandon Wiltrout and his wife Leanne, Kaitlin Sadler and her husband Josh, Shannon Revak and her husband Brandon and Tyler Katona; three great-grandchildren, Bellemy Wiltrout, Anna Leigh Revak and Weston Sadler; and her siblings, Beverly Weaver of Mt. Pleasant, Georgia Snyder and her husband Reon of Scottdale, Lynette Henry and her husband Chuck of Connellsville, Brenda Groh of Connellsville, G.R. Helms and his wife Debbie of Connellsville, and John Helms of Connellsville.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Additional viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of services, in the Pleasant Valley Community Church, with the Rev. Scott Martin officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneral homes.com