Zona L. Schwartz, 99, of Connellsville (Owensdale), passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence.

Zona was born Sept. 2, 1919, in Upper Tyrone Township, a daughter of the late Brooks and Florence (Dull) Sutor.

Zona was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and greatgreat grandmother. She was a lifelong and faithful member of the Owensdale United Methodist Church and longtime communion steward. She and her first husband operated Huff's Grocery Store in Owensdale years ago. She was a member of the Owensdale Sewing Circle and enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, yard sales, and having picnics, entertaining family, friends, and neighbors.

Zona will be sadly missed by her loving family: her five children, Douglas "Duke" Huff, Barbara Butt and husband Roy, all of Owensdale, Abby Bankes and husband Bill of Scottdale, Dennis Huff and wife Luann and Tammy Marchewka and husband Larry, all of Owensdale; her 16 grandchildren; her 28 great-grandchildren; her nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Huff (Oct. 8, 1983); her second husband, Charles Schwartz (Dec. 22. 2008); her granddaughter, Amy Dawn Huff; her great-granddaughter, Sabrina Shipley; her sister, Doris Bryan; and her two brothers, Edgar and Dick Sutor.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday and from 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Kim King officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Owensdale United Methodist Church.

Love lasts forever!