Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Knights Landing Cemetery.
1935 - 2019
Ada Bryson was born Nov. 4, 1935 in Woodland, to Sam Holland and Sarah Elizabeth Griffin Holland. Ada passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, just three days shy of her 84th birthday. She graduated high school in 1955 from Woodland High. She received her AA degree from Sacramento City College in 1957. Ada worked in various positions within Yolo County School District. She spoke fondly of many students and coworkers of which she had the pleasure to assist throughout her career and of whom she referred to as her friends.Ada is survived by daughters, Robinette Bryson and husband Ray Silva, Roxana Rose and husband Michael Rose; husband of 58 years, Richard Bryson; two grandchildren, Vanessa Rose, Tyler Garabato, and sister, Joyce Vudragovich. Ada was preceded in death by son, Rodney Bryson; daughter, Rebecca Garabato, and sister, Lucy Hayden.Viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. Internment will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m., at the Knights Landing Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. No reception to follow. Donations in Ada's memory may be made to the Knights Landing Methodist Church, 9493 Mill St., Knights Landing, CA 95645.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
