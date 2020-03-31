|
|
Umberto – 'Al' Soga passed away March 17, in his home. He was 94.Umberto-Al was born May 8, 1925 in Zimela, Italy. His family immigrated to Iron Mountain, MI for the second time and shortly after that, and then moved to Nevada City, CA.After his service in WWII he married Elizabeth Carey from Grass Valley and soon moved to Sacramento and then Woodland. Working for State Farm Insurance for 42 years. Father of seven children! Later in life he moved back to the Nevada City area where he shared his last 20 years with his friend and companion Phyllis Stroh.Al was laid to rest Friday, March 27, at St. Canice Cemetery in Nevada City, CA, with his mother, Domenica, his father, Giovanni, and one of his four sisters, Angelina.Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Nevada City, CA.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020