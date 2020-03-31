Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Soga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al Soga


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Al Soga Obituary
Umberto – 'Al' Soga passed away March 17, in his home. He was 94.Umberto-Al was born May 8, 1925 in Zimela, Italy. His family immigrated to Iron Mountain, MI for the second time and shortly after that, and then moved to Nevada City, CA.After his service in WWII he married Elizabeth Carey from Grass Valley and soon moved to Sacramento and then Woodland. Working for State Farm Insurance for 42 years. Father of seven children! Later in life he moved back to the Nevada City area where he shared his last 20 years with his friend and companion Phyllis Stroh.Al was laid to rest Friday, March 27, at St. Canice Cemetery in Nevada City, CA, with his mother, Domenica, his father, Giovanni, and one of his four sisters, Angelina.Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Nevada City, CA.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Al's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -