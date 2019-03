Albert Anthony Ramirez passed away on Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, at the age of 91. Albert was a longtime resident of Woodland where he especially enjoyed its many parks for walking, running, and exercise, his passion. Born in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 31, 1927 to Mercedes and Anthony Ramirez, Albert grew up in the Bernal Heights neighborhood with his younger brother, Frank (Judith), who preceded him in death. Albert was a graduate of Commerce High School, class of '45 where he performed Shakespeare on the stage of what is now the Sydney Goldstein Theater. He served in the Army as a corporal just after the end of WWII in Yokohama, Japan, and while there won the Golden Gloves Boxing championship in the lightweight division. 20 years later he was offered the position to coach Japan's Olympic boxing team. Albert attended San Francisco State College (now University), where he studied English. Albert was also a gifted baseball player and hitter, and tried out for the San Francisco Seals but fractured his ankle in the tryouts, and decided to forego this as his career. Instead he worked for the San Francisco Post Office for over 35 years, conscientiously delivering mail at the 405 Montgomery Building. He played softball for the San Francisco Post Office league and in 1957 their team won the state championship. Albert's athletic abilities also included tennis, and he was a member of the Country Oaks Racquet Club in Woodland. Albert made a friend wherever he went, and was also an encourager to all. Albert held a weekly Bible study in his home for many years, and studied theology throughout his life. He enjoyed music and film, especially the singers Maria Callas and Julio Iglesias. Albert is survived by his loving daughters, Linda (Randy) Swanson and Laura (Mike) Runquist; grandchildren, Megan (Herman), Lindsay, Joe (Katy), and Lisbeth (Bronson), and a great-granddaughter, Abigail. He maintained a lifelong friendship with Barbara, his first wife. Lucretia, his loving second wife preceded him in death, and Thelma, his loving third wife, also preceded him in death. Albert leaves behind his loving partner, Nilda Lomotan, a wonderful cook and bingo player.In accordance with Albert's wishes, services are private. To honor Albert, visit a park in Woodland, or in your community, and exercise, stay fit, and healthy. Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary