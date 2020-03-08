|
Alfred Fredrick Contreras, Sr., 85, passed away due to lung cancer, March 1. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving 22 years. Alfred graduated from Woodland High School. He was a mechanic and a bank courier. Alfred enjoyed softball, camping, fishing and building model planes.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bess; children, Alfred Jr. (Misty), Gary, and Craig, five sisters, three brothers, 24 grandchildren and 39 great grandchldren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Melchor and Otilia Contreras; daughter, Pamela, and grandsons, Joseph Contreras, and Rogue and Adam Villarreal.Viewing will be Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 6 p.m., with rosary 6 to 7 p.m., at McNarys Chapel, 458 College St. Mass, will be Thursday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 301 Walnut St. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, with a gathering to follow at the Parish Hall.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020