On July 10, we lost our beloved father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many, Alfred "Pee Wee" Medina.Born in Marysville on Feb. 4, 1934, Pee Wee had a tremendous impact on many people. Through his work with umpiring, Little League, and Babe Ruth he touched many lives, young and old, with his passion for the sport of baseball and his enormous heart for others. But to his family he left the most lasting impact of unconditional love and understanding, for being there whenever you needed him, and always with a smile.Pee Wee was preceded in death by his wife, Toddy; brothers, Ralph, Joe, and Gilbert; sister in law, Vicky; parents, Ontario (Terry) and Hazel Macias, and Joseph Medina. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Leon), Pam (Bill), Debbie, and Barbara (Ed); sons, Phillip and Chris (Shari); brothers, Danny, David, Terry (Connie); sister, Patsy (Augie); sisters in law, Jeannie, Jolene (Ted) and Kathy (Jack), 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.Please join us in celebrating this wonderful man and sharing your memories of him with his family on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 500 Bush St., Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 25 to Sept. 14, 2019