Surrounded by her family, Alice H. Garrison passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the age of 89. She lived in Woodland, for the past three years after leaving her home of 65 years in Esparto.Her funeral and burial will take place at Capay Cemetery in Esparto, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Community Church, P.O. Box 156, Esparto, CA 95627.Born in Oak Park, MN on Sept. 4, 1930, Alice was the oldest of three sisters (Florence and Betty) of George and Alice Richert. She grew up in Bayport, MN before moving to Venice, CA. She met her future husband, Harold (Giz) Garrison at Venice High School. They were married in Santa Monica in 1950 and relocated to Woodland, then settled in Esparto where they raised their four sons.Alice retired in 1989 from the Municipal Court Department for Yolo County after serving more than 17 years as a County Court Clerk Supervisor. She was passionate about fulfilling her civic duties, and volunteered in different facets around Woodland and Esparto, including voting locations and census collections. Alice was an avid artist, who entered much of her artwork at the annual Yolo County Fair in Woodland, where she frequently won 1st place. She cherished her weekly card playing days with longtime friends. She enjoyed endless rounds of Quiddler and could put a puzzle together in no time. Alice was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Alice loved sports, in particular football, basketball and baseball. She could recite all the national scores. In her earlier years she traveled and appreciated foreign landscapes and cultures. Foremost, she loved her evolving and growing family, especially celebrating milestones together.Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (Giz) Garrison, and her son, Donald Garrison. She is survived by her sons, Howard (Jeanne) of Woodland, Bill (Mary) of La Selva Beach, and Patrick (Martha) of Woodland. She also leaves six grandchildren, Ken (Emily), Richard, Denise, Kendra, Joseph and Julianna, and one great-grandchild, George, in addition to numerous nephews and nieces.Alice was witty, and intelligent, full of love, laughter and energy. She embraced us all with her love and support and she will be missed.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020