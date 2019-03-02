Home

Alice Lucille Webb

Alice Lucille Webb Obituary
Lucille passed away peacefully Feb. 26 in Woodland. She was 88 years old. Lucille was born in Woodland to Herbert and Vera Puckett. Lucille graduated from Woodland High School then went to Cosmotology School.She married Elmer Jack Webb in 1949. Together they raised five children. Lucille enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, and cooking. Her family was her world and she will be missed by all.Lucille leaves behind a brother, Herbert Puckett of Yuba City; sons,Edgar Webb (Jan), Darrin Webb; daughters, Sue Neiss (John), Lisa Brown (Terry); daughter-in-law, Shari Webb; nine grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by husband, Jack, after 52 years; son, Randy Webb; grandson, Blaine Webb; daughter-in-law, Beth Webb, and sister-in-law, Agnes Puckett. There will be a private graveside service under the direction of McNary's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to the . There will be a celebration of life Monday, March 4, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at 906 Sycamore Lane, Woodland. The family would like to thank all the staff at Palm Gardens for their heart warming care.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
