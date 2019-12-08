|
|
On Sunday, Dec. 1, Alonzo Lee Riley Jr., passed away at his home in Zamora, surrounded by his family. Alonzo leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret "Sue" McLemore Riley, and a host of family and friends. Alonzo worked as a Skycap at the San Francisco International Airport for 42 years. He retired to his ranch in Zamora where he raised cattle and pigs. Alonzo had a love for motorcycles. He served as president of the San Francisco Rattlers Motorcycle Club. He also loved to hunt and fish. Alonzo was always supportive of his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren called him Papa.Graveside service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12 p.m., at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland. Followed by a celebration of Alonzo's life held at the Zamora Town Hall, 9810 Blacks St., Zamora.
W00139230-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, 2019