Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anthony's Parish
Winters, CA
Amparo “Umpy” Green


1952 - 2019
Amparo “Umpy” Green Obituary
Amparo "Umpy" Green passed away unexpectedly on July 23, surrounded by her husband and family. She is survived by her husband, Dave Green, of Winters, and numerous beloved family members and friends.Umpy was born July 5, 1952 in Woodland, CA to Soledad Ruiz and Moises Alvarez. The youngest of 14 children, Umpy spent most of her childhood in Woodland and attended Washington High School in Broderick. After high school, Umpy's first jobs were with Wells Fargo and the Contadina cannery in Woodland. It was in her 20s that Umpy discovered her passion for "beautifying America", and put herself through Sacramento Beauty College while working at the cannery. She went on to work for a couple of hair salons in the Sacramento area before opening up her own salon, Shear Pleasure, in West Sacramento. Umpy later met and married Dave Green in December 1982. In the early 90s, Umpy relocated her salon to Winters, renaming it Winters Haircutting Station. Umpy quickly became a familiar name and face in Winters, winning over all of her beloved clients with her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. Umpy never met a person she didn't love, and who didn't love her right back. Her infectious laugh and quick wit were only matched by her big heart and amazing generosity. It is without a doubt that she will be so missed by so many. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m., at Saint Anthony's Parish in Winters, with a memorial reception to follow at the Parish hall.
Published in Daily Democrat on July 31, 2019
