Amy Thompson
1969 - 2020
Amy Thompson died on May 19 at Woodland Memorial Hospital following a pulmonary embolism. She was born in Woodland in 1969 and lived her entire life there. As a youth, she was a Woodland Daily Democrat carrier. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1987. That same year, she was a candidate in the Sugar Queen Pageant.She worked as an educator for Yolo County schools for many years, then was a staff member at UC Davis, and most recently a full-time mom to daughter Lilly. Amy is survived by her children, Sydney, Spencer, and Lauren Rodriguez, and Lilly Schmauderer; partner Ivan Schmauderer; parents, Sally Thompson of Woodland and Robert Thompson of Pope Valley; sister, Wendi Thompson of Davis, and brother, Rob Thompson of Sacramento. Amy had three grandchildren who she loved very much. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. There will be a visitation on Thursday, May 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at McNary's Chapel, 458 College Street, Woodland. Internment will be private.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 662-5411
