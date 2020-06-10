Amy unexpectedly passed away peacefully, surrounded by her entire family, on June 6, 2020.Amy was born April 24, 1969 to Diane DeMartini and Marvin Klinkhammer in Woodland, CA. Amy attended Holy Rosary School and graduated from Woodland High School in 1987. Amy married Tom Conn in 1998, the love of her life. Tom and Amy have two daughters, Courtney and Mallory, and a grandson, Landon, her pride and joy.Amy was a senior claims analyst for over 30 years and loved her job as well as the people she worked for. She enjoyed reading, gardening, refinishing furniture, decorating and baking. She was also a member of Omega Nu Sorority.Amy is survived by her husband Tom, two daughters and grandson, her mother Diane DeMartini and her stepfather Jim Naekel, her sisters Julie (Ron) Mifsud and Kristen (Craig) Tadlock and her brother Marcus (Jessica) Klinkhammer. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Amy is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Klinkhammer; her maternal grandparents, Al and Elsye DeMartini; and her paternal grandparents, Maxine Flynn and Everett Klinkhammer.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday June 12 between 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. at McNary's Chapel, at 458 College Street, Woodland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the charity of their choice.
W00144880-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.