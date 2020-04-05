|
|
Andrew (Pete) Young died peacefully on March 10 at the age of 95. He was born in Van Buren, Maine on May 7, 1924 and raised in Grants Pass, Oregon along with his four brothers and one sister. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Pete and his wife Mickey moved their family to Woodland from Fairfield, CA in 1954 where they lived for the next thirty years. Pete loved youth sports, especially Little League, and actively coached Woodland teams in the late 1950s and early 60s. He was also involved in Men's softball and basketball. Pete and Mickey also loved to bowl and over the years were active in the various Woodland bowling leagues. He enjoyed going to garage sales and collecting old tools. Pete was a devoted San Francisco 49ers fan and as a long time season ticket holder attended games with family and friends every chance he got. Pete worked for Epperson's Garage for over 15 years and as a skilled body and fender man was often sought after for advice and "training." In 1973 he obtained his Real Estate license and worked as an agent, eventually opening Pete Young Real Estate, where he worked until his retirement in 1985. Upon retirement Pete and Mickey moved from Woodland to Bodega Bay and then eventually to Las Vegas where they happily lived for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Mickey in July 2000 after fifty-four years of marriage. Also preceding him in death were his parents and his four brothers and one sister. Pete is survived by his son, Mike (Leslie) Young and daughter Patti (Jim) Herger; grandchildren, Mark Herger, Alison Herger and Joe Young, all of Woodland; and by 5 great grandchildren, Karli Montgomery, Andrew Montgomery, Cole Herger, Roman Herger and Emmett Herger. Per his wishes there will be no services. Remembrances may be made in his honor to the Holy Rosary Building Fund or Yolo Hospice.
W00143070-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020