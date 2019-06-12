Daily Democrat Obituaries
Services
McNary-Moore Funeral Service
107 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 458-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Arbuckle, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Arbuckle, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Arbuckle, CA
View Map
Anna Dolores Rumi Martin


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Dolores Rumi Martin Obituary
Anna Dolores Rumi Martin was born on Sept. 4, 1932 in El Pilar, Spain to Juan and Antonia Rumi. She passed from a brief illness on June 9, in Woodland with family by her side.Anna immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. She attended Pierce High School in Arbuckle where she began to learn the English language and make friends. She recounted stories of the kindness the other students showed her as a newcomer.She married her lifelong friend and love, Joe Martin, in January of 1951. They worked together in farming and raising their five children in Winters and Arbuckle and retired in Woodland. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Joe passed in 2005.Anna was a member of St. Anthony's Church, Winters, Holy Cross Church, Arbuckle, and Holy Rosary Church in Woodland. She was also a member of Club Iberico de Espana. In small and large ways, she modeled what it was like to be faithful, more than using words to do so. She cared for her children, friends, and people with whom she and Joe did business, through opening her home and sharing her time, attention, and wonderfully prepared meals and goodies. When her children were grown, she created memories with them, grandchildren, and great grandchildren by preparing their favorite dishes either to enjoy in her home, or to deliver to them. Her love language was nurturing. The way she rocked babies to sleep, holding them close, or comforted a skinned knee, or visited friends and family with a plate of cookies in-hand, was how she "said" I love you. Anna will be lovingly remembered by sons, Frank (Janet) Martin and John (Marta) Martin, both of Arbuckle; daughters, Anita (Mark) Warmack of Sacramento, Alaina (Mel) Stahlman of Shell Beach, and Lisa (Jeff) Wilbur of Tulare. Anna will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Mary (David) Schertzer, Susie (Scott) Lytal, John (Madison) Martin, Daniel( Catrina), Joseph (Jescalyn), Marisa Vazquez, Sarah (Garrett) Charter, Callie (Michael) Barber, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Grace Wilbur, as well as 18 great grandchildren.Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 13. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 14. All will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Arbuckle.Memorial donations may be made on Anna's behalf to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Ste. 327, Aurora, IL 60504; Woodland Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1321 Cottonwood St., Woodland, CA 95695, or Yolo Hospice Inc., 1909 Galileo Ct., Davis, CA 95618.Funeral services are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service, Colusa.
Published in Daily Democrat from June 12 to June 14, 2019
