Anna J Parise, 84, passed peacefully April 25, 2020, with her family by her side in Woodland, CA.A family only (due to COVID-19) memorial service will be held at Woodland Memorial Park in Woodland, CA.Anna was born one of 11 children on February 8, 1936, in Boone, IA to Elmer and Gladys Anderson. Her father was an automotive mechanic and farmer. Her mother was from Iowa as well. Anna moved to California when she was 16 and attended Woodland and Vacaville High Schools. It was after High School that she met and married Frank Parise of Broadrick on March 7, 1954. Anna's husband was a Yolo County Deputy and later a California Highway Patrolman.Anna was active in all her children's school activities, Girl and Boy Scouting. As a "Nana," her grandchildren loved to hear her read books and tell stories to them. Her interests included family, knitting, sewing, baking and crafts. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members.Anna was a long time Special Education Aid for Woodland Unified School District. After retirement she worked at Gottschalks in Woodland. Anna and Frank enjoyed traveling and especially going on cruises. Bingo with friends was a highlight. Anna was a fan of musicals and was a regular at the Music Circus for many years.Anna is survived by her husband Frank, of 66 years; children, Cheryl Weber of Visalia, Mike Parise of Pacific Grove, and Stephanie Burt of Sacramento; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Enke and brother, Dale Anderson.Anna was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Alzheimer's Association.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers of Stollwood Memory West.
W00143700-image-1.jpg
W00143700-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 3, 2020.