Scott Randolph, age 61, of Sacramento and native of Woodland, passed away August 4, 2020 of injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident. Scott graduated from Woodland High School in 1977 and joined his father's insurance business, Neal Randolph & Associates, and later sold insurance with California State Automobile Association in Sacramento. He also worked for the Southgate Recreation and Park District. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix. When he and his wife, Lynne, had twins in 2006, Scott became a stay-at-home Dad and his greatest joy was raising his children. Scott was an avid San Francisco Giants fan and held season tickets for more than 20 years. Scott enjoyed spending time with his many friends in Woodland and he was well-known for his humor, intelligence, and gift of gab. Scott is survived by his wife, Lynne and twins Robert Dalton and Lily Grace, both 13. He is also survived by brothers, Tabb (Nancy) of Woodland and Craig (Rosanna) of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Betty Randolph of Woodland. He has many nieces and nephews, Ryan and Paige of Woodland; Neal of Oregon; Sommer and Ashlyn of Arizona; David of Sacramento. He also has several great nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held in Woodland at a later date.





