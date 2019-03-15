Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 662-5411
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's
Winters., CA
View Map
Antoinette (Toni) Ichtertz

Antoinette (Toni) Ichtertz Obituary
On Monday, March 11, Antoinette M. Ichtertz, loving wife, mother to four children, and grandmother of four passed away at the age of 91. She graduated from Winters High School in 1945. Toni is survived by her husband of 71 years, Louis W. Ichtertz, Jr., of Woodland; their four children, Carolyn, Michael, Louanne (Patrick) Scribner, and Frederick (Cathy); grandchildren, Kristine, Patrick Joseph, Katie, and Freddie; her sister, Marian Kammerer of Winters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be March 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., at McNary's Chapel in Woodland. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Mass will be March 19, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony's in Winters.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019
