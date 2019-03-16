|
On Monday, March 11, Antoinette Machado Ichtertz, loving wife, mother to four children, and grandmother of four passed away at the age of 91. She graduated from Winters High School in 1945. Toni is survived by her husband of 71 years, Louis W. Ichtertz, Jr., of Woodland; their four children, Carolyn, Michael, Louanne (Patrick) Scribner, and Frederick (Cathy); grandchildren, Kristine, Patrick Joseph, Freddy, and Katie (Kevin); also her sister, Marian Kammerer of Winters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held March 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., at McNary's Chapel in Woodland. A rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Mass will be held March 19, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony's in Winters.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019