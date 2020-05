Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonia Muñoz Medina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 83. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kraft Bros Funeral Home, 175 2nd Street in Woodland, CA. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Woodland Cemetery, 800 West St., Woodland.





