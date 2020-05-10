Antonia "Toni" Sisemore, age 72, of Esparto passed away at Sacramento's Sutter Medical Center the afternoon of Thursday, April 30, after a nearly 4 week battle with COVID 19. Toni was born in McAllen, TX and moved with her family at a young age to Solano County where she attended school and farmed before graduating from Vacaville High School. Toni was preceded in death by her parents Pablo & Adela Sanchez, infant son Pablo Cesar Vega and her husband Darl Sisemore. She is survived by her siblings, Phillip Sanchez, Gabriel Sanchez, San Juana Contreres and Mary Lara; daughter, Noemie Adela Sanchez (Daniel); and daughter Ruth Lorena Edwards (Jason). She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandson along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Toni worked as a long time CNA at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital in Woodland, CA. Her job became her calling while continuing to work well into her retirement years. She truly enjoyed taking care of others, caring for residents as they were family. Her coworkers describe her as always smiling and social while she worked. While seemingly quiet to most, she had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved inside jokes with those lucky enough to share them with her. Toni was a devout Christian woman who enjoyed her Sundays worshiping with family at church then spending the day with them dining, shopping and visiting friends. Regardless of the circumstances Toni's faith never wavered, in fact it only grew to meet life's greatest challenges. As a young mother Toni suffered a debilitating back injury from an auto accident. Doctors declared that she would be bedridden for the rest of her life. Through God she not only found the strength to fully recover but to thrive and live her life to the fullest while actively serving others. Her beloved soul with a heart of gold will be sorely missed by all that truly knew her. She will be an angel to those she cared for, now and forever.Private funeral services will be held Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside burial at Monument Hill Cemetery. Due to county-wide social distancing restrictions only a small number of immediate family will be in attendance. The family politely asks that restrictions and privacy be respected. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date once local social distancing restrictions are eased.