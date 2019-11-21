|
|
Ardith Schrepel Callaway was born in the mining town of Jerome, AZ on Oct. 17, 1926 and was the first infant baptized at Haven Methodist Church. At two years of age, she moved with her family to San Diego. She grew up there, graduating from Herbert Hoover High in East San Diego in 1944. She received her B.S. in Nursing from University of California San Francisco with the class of 1949, and at graduation received the Florence Nightingale award for excellence in nursing. She worked for Visiting Nurse Associations in San Francisco, Oakland, and Boston. She was a Public Health Nurse in Kern County, a school nurse in Oroville, and worked as a Hospice Nurse for South Bay Home Health Agency before retiring. On April 2, 1950 she married Norman G. Callaway in San Diego, and throughout his career she supported and augmented his ministry with her own gifts. She believed, "that not in swords loud clashings, nor roll of stirring drums, but with deeds of love and mercy God's heavenly kingdom comes". She practiced this. She was thoughtful and attentive to the conditions and circumstances of others and provided a continuing care to family, friends, and people she didn't know but whose needs she recognized. In Woodland she was a food closet packer for many years. She served on the Board of Directors for Fourth and Hope for a dozen years, and was a volunteer there as well. She was a member of Chapter F. I. P. E. O. Sisterhood. She kept up a constant correspondence of greetings, notes, cards, and letters. At year's end tallied the number of envelopes she had mailed. For 2013 the count was 329. With her death the Woodland Post Office loses its most frequent patron. She and her husband have four children, Susan (Glenn) Ogawa, Ellen (Edward) Cundiff, Stephen (Joan) Callaway and Carol (Paul) Head. There are eight grandchildren, collectively known as "The Great Eight". Most recently, she has welcomed three great grandsons to the family. She was sustained and replenished in life by her love of classical music. By the good fortune of Mondavi Center's close connection she was able to attend concerts until recently, and by stitchery, she did needlepoint and sewing, making many clothes and costumes for grandchildren, and making several dozen quilts for family occasions, including a bow-tie quilt for Norman's 80th birthday. She enjoyed her kitchen and produced thousands of memorable meals, with an eye to fresh and healthy. In keeping with her practice of 'deeds of love and mercy', memorial gifts may be made to Habitat for Humanity Heifer International, and locally at Fourth and Hope and First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m., at Woodland United Methodist Church.
W00138740-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 30, 2019