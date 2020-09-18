Ardyce Illene (Dixon) Jull died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Woodland, CA at the age of 84.Mrs. Jull was born to Arthur and Lucille Dixon in Minnesota on December 3, 1935. She had been a Yolo County resident for most of her life. She worked for the Daily Democrat for 20 years as an advertising representative, then ten years of bookkeeping for Jull & Jull Plumbing.Ardyce is survived by her three sons, Vernon Jull, Jr., Randy (Connie) Jull and Rodney Jull; brothers, Bob and Murray Dixon; sister, Marge Shafer; 11 grandchildren, Nichole and Fred Clark, Derrick and Elena Jull, Austin Jull, Matt and Sandra Jull, Jeff Jull, Michael Jull, Samantha and Phillip Green, Nathan and Trisha Jull, Sarah Jull, Shawnda and David Lewis, Anthony Jull; and 14 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her spouse Vernon Lyle Jull. The two were married for 55 years.The family requests memorials in Mrs. Jull's name be directed to Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Ct. Suite A, Davis, CA 95618.The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store