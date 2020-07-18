On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Art Coronado passed away at the age of 67. His final days were spent with family at his home in Woodland, CA.Art was born November 3, 1952, in Sacramento. His parents were Maximiliano and Dora Coronado. He attended Woodland High School, where he played football for the Wolves and was on the undefeated 1970 Delta League championship team. In the early 70s, he attended Yuba College where he also played football for 2 years. Before retiring, he worked 30 years as an Operating Engineer for Teichert Construction. He will be missed by many who knew him as the life of the party.Art is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maria (Tuti) Coronado; children, Steve Coronado, Chris Coronado, Lizett (Rigo) Coronado-Solano; and his only grandchild, Adrian Solano, who knew him as "Tata." He is also survived by his siblings, Max Coronado, Eddie Coronado, Esperanza Coronado, Consuelo Fuentes; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Henry Coronado.A private service is being held for close family and friends.





