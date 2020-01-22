|
Arthur "Tudy" Anchondo, 69, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on Nov. 29, 1950 in El Paso, TX, and was a Woodland resident most of his life. He was employed in the manufacturing business for more than 20 years after his service in the U.S. Army. "Tudy", as they all knew him at in the ballpark, was an avid softball player and was known as a horseshoe player.Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, with burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, followed by a celebration of life at the VFW Hall in Woodland on Kentucky Ave.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2020