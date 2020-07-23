Audelia Altamirano Fimbres of Woodland passed away of natural causes on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Born on February 21, 1926, in Chandler, AZ, Audelia was a homemaker and loved mother of six children, Sylvia Tafoya and husband Alfred, Maggie Wilcox and husband James, Richard Altamirano and wife Estela, Raymond Altamirano and his late wife Shirley, Rosalio Altamirano and wife Ellen, Robert Altamirano-Kopple and husband Jim. Audelia was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by four sisters and has seven deceased sisters and four deceased brothers. Her parents were Ramon and Rita Fimbres, born in Mexico but chose the United States as their home. Audelia was wife of the late Chalio Altamirano. She was a loving companion of the late Luis Salcedo for over 40 years.A private visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. at McNary's Chapel, 458 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695, followed by private burial at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA 95695.