1/1
Audelia Altamirano Fimbres
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audelia Altamirano Fimbres of Woodland passed away of natural causes on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Born on February 21, 1926, in Chandler, AZ, Audelia was a homemaker and loved mother of six children, Sylvia Tafoya and husband Alfred, Maggie Wilcox and husband James, Richard Altamirano and wife Estela, Raymond Altamirano and his late wife Shirley, Rosalio Altamirano and wife Ellen, Robert Altamirano-Kopple and husband Jim. Audelia was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by four sisters and has seven deceased sisters and four deceased brothers. Her parents were Ramon and Rita Fimbres, born in Mexico but chose the United States as their home. Audelia was wife of the late Chalio Altamirano. She was a loving companion of the late Luis Salcedo for over 40 years.A private visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. at McNary's Chapel, 458 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695, followed by private burial at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA 95695.
W00146060-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McNary's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNary's Chapel
458 College Street
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 662-5411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved