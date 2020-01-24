|
Maria Ines Hernandez Badillo (Nesh), 80, went home on Friday, Jan. 17. She was born Jan. 21, 1939 in Pachuca, Hidalgo Mexico to Manuel Hernandez and Elvira Hernandez.She is survived by her husband, Jose Badillo; brother, Ramon Hernandez; sister, Maria De La Luz Sanchez; daughters, Martina Badillo, Elvira (Vivi) Badillo; sons, Alfredo Badillo, Waldo Badillo, Armando Badillo, Manuel Badillo, Jose Jr. (Tito) Badillo, and Ellian Badillo. She is further survived by her granddaughters who adored her, grandsons, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many life long friends. She was devoted to her church and a loving mother and grandmother to all. She leaves us rich in memories.Memorial services will be conducted Friday, Jan. 24 at St. Pauls Church in Knights Landing from 7 to 9 p.m. Followed by Mass on Saturday at noon.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020