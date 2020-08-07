Former Winters resident Barbara Laughlin, age 90, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Barbara was born in Aldershot, England to George and Doris Tildesley. She grew up in England with her older sister, Daphne. Barbara received a degree in Chemistry from the University of Cambridge, England. She continued her research at the University of Kansas. There, she met and married her husband, Robert (Bob) Laughlin.Barbara began her career at Chevron Research in the Bay Area. After the birth of four children, the family settled in Winters. Barbara worked as a teacher's aide for the Winters School District, then as a Lab Assistant in Microbiology at UC Davis. She was a Winters school board member, and a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Woodland.In 2014, Barbara moved to Rocklin to live with her son. She led an active life in Rocklin, attending exercise groups and joining St. Augustine's Episcopal Church. Barbara is survived by her children, Laura (Tom), Ian (Shelly), Bryan (Kristin), and Bruce (Rene); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Daphne, and husband of 54 years, Robert Laughlin. A short memorial service will be held after the 10 am Sunday church service via Twitch August 9, 2020. Go to twitch.tv/staugustinerocklin
. Internment will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Society for the Blind--Senior Impact Program, 1238 S Street, Sacramento, CA 95811 or online at societyfortheblind.org
and/or to the Parkinson's Association of Northern California (PANC), 1024 Iron Point Road #1046, Folsom, CA 95630 or online at PANCToday.org