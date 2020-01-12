|
Barbara (Hanel) Inderbitzen passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, at the University Retirement Center in Davis.Barbara was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in Cameron, TX, the second of six children of Adolph and Mary Hanel.In 1947, her family left Cameron to reside in Houston.Following her graduation from Houston's Aldine High School in 1948, Barbara worked at secretarial jobs in the Houston area.In 1952, at the invitation of her aunt Frances, Barbara moved to Oakland, CA, where she worked as a secretary in Alameda County Health Department.Barbara met her future husband Rudy Inderbitzen in April 1954, and the two were married on Aug. 21, 1954 in Houston, TX. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together. After their wedding, Barbara and Rudy resided in Davis where they raised two sons.Barbara retired in 1992 after working many years at UC Davis, primarily in the School of Veterinary Medicine. In retirement, Barbara and Rudy enjoyed traveling to visit their son David and daughter-in-law Cathy during their assignments internationally and in the US.Barbara is survived her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Cathy.She is preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; son, Jim; parents, Adolph and Mary Hanel; brother, Greg Hanel, and sisters, Frances Marek and Martha Davis.A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m., at St James Catholic Church, 1275 B Street, in Davis, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the General Scholarship Fund of St. James School, 1215 B Street, Davis CA 95616; phone 530-756-3946.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18, 2020