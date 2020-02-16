|
Barbara peacefully left this world on Feb. 7, at age 87.Barbara was born on April 29, 1932 to Everette and Helen Matney, Camp Verde, AZ. The moved to Visalia where she graduated high school and married M.L. Bair. They were married for 50 years until his passing in 2000. She had four children, Michael, Timothy, Jeanne and Mark (Debbie), as well as four grandchildren, Kevin (Domonique) Bair, Caitlin (AJ) Sieferman Russo, Brenna Sieferman and Kyle Bair; four great grandchildren, David Bair and Cash Correa, Elijah and Noah Dommer. She loved reading, she had a Library Card before she could walk, road trips, taking her grandchildren to the movies. She was a Pink Lady at Woodland Memorial Hospital, Red Hat, Ambassador at Palm Gardens where she completed her life. Her family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the love and care they provided to our mother.There will be a burial ceremony at Monument Hill, Hwy 16 West of Woodland on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2020