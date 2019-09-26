|
Barbara was born May 16, 1922 to George and Olive Hilburn in Turlock. She attended school in Turlock where she met and later married Robert William Johnson. Barbara and Robert were founders of BJ Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. of Woodland, which is still flourshing with family members. Barbara passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, at the age of 97, with five generations by her side.Barbara's accomplishments were many. While she and Robert raised three children, she was a carhop at Andy's Drive-In in the Bay area, and worked at Kellogs. She owned and managed her own laundromat in Davis, and was a real estate agent for Lewis Homes. She worked many years for BJ Heating & AC Inc., and also worked at Bank of Woodland. She then was known to many as the "Welcome to Walmart" lady until the age of 90, when she retired. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed, but her feisty spirit lives on in each of us. Barbara was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.She is survived by her children, Helen (Ken) Stone, Robert (Nancy) Johnson and Joe (Judy) Johnson; grandchildren, Barbara (Rich) Morris, Mark (Laurie) Stone, Bobby Johnson, Cheri (Larry) Fernandez, Marty (Julie) Johnson, and Joey Johnson. She was proud to brag about her six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert W. Johnson, and her sisters, Mary Ellen, Catherine and Virginia.To the many people who loved her, you brought joy into her life. We thank Fr. Jonathon Molina, Julianne Morin, Dr. Anne Neumann, Hospice, Trident Society, and her many special friends.A private graveside service with Fr. Jonathon Molina presiding, will be Oct. 12, and a celebration of life will be Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., at Willow Oak Hall, 17535 County Road 97, Woodland. Donations in Barbara's name may be made to Holy Rosary Church/School, Woodland Healthcare, or to donor's favorite charity.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13, 2019