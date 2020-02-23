|
Barbara Joy Langer passed away in West Sacramento, at the age of 73. Born in Connecticut and raised in New York (Manhattan and upstate), she was the child of Rulka and Olgierd Langer, who both emigrated to the United States following Germany's World War II invasion of Poland. She is survived by her husband, Barry Melton; her two sons, Kingsley (Jenny) and Kyle, and two grandchildren, Thomas and Conor. After briefly attending the University of Chicago, she left for San Francisco, quickly becoming friends with many rock and roll icons of the time. Those friendships led to her meeting, being courted by, and marrying Barry Melton, lead guitarist for Country Joe and the Fish. Inspired by the many friends she lost to alcohol and drugs, she went back to school to become a marriage and family therapist, graduating Summe Cum Laude from UC Berkeley. She worked locally for many years at both Yolo Hospice and the Woodland Youth Services group home.Joy, the name she used during the 60s and early 70s, was the very archetype of the hippie/counterculture movement. She practiced and professed peace, loved others unconditionally, and remained loyal to her friends, family, and ideals. She was a loving wife and mother that gave selflessly to all those in her life. She will be dearly missed by many.Her family would like to thank friends, family, and the team at Yolo Hospice for helping provide the very best and most peaceful passing anyone could hope for.Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life that will be held on Sunday, March 29, at 2:30 p.m., at the Odd Fellows Hall, 415 2nd St., in downtown Davis.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020