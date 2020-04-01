|
Barbara Stone Kendrick died peacefully at her home in Davis on March 18 after a brief illness. She was 94.Barbara was born Dec. 9, 1925 in Binghamton, NY, to Archie and Anna Stone. She grew up in Binghamton and Newburgh, NY, riding her horse Brennan around the country-side. An excellent student, she graduated with honors and attended Cornell University.She married John W. Kendrick and moved to Davis in 1950 when he became a professor at the UCD School of Veterinary Medicine.Barbara was very active in the community all her life. While raising their family, she and John helped found the Davis Parent Nursery School. She was active in PTA for 20 years. She was a 4-H leader, leading the Guide Dogs for the Blind puppy raising project for more than 10 years.In the late 1960s she joined the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission to help children who she felt were less fortunate than her own.In 1967, she was the first woman foreperson for the Yolo County Grand Jury. On Law Day in 1969, the Yolo County Bar Association awarded her "the Liberty Bell Award, which honors a non-lawyer who has promoted better understanding of the rule of law, encouraged greater respect for law and the courts, stimulated a sense of civic responsibility, or contributed to good government in the community".In 1976, Barbara and John purchased Happy Horse Riding School and taught hundreds of Yolo County children and adults to ride and care for horses. Barbara loved her students and maintained contact with many up to the time of her death, many expressing gratitude for her positive influence on their lives. In 2000, she sold the riding school, to the chagrin of the equine community.In 1989, to serve her passion for the environment, she joined Putah Creek Council, continuing as a board member and active volunteer for 22 years.In 1990, she joined the Pine Tree Gardens' board to serve their residential program offering supportive services for adults with serious mental illness.Throughout her life she always maintained a positive attitude and was always up for an adventure. She celebrated her 90th birthday with a family trip to Alaska that included a helicopter ride with a landing on a glacier. She also thoroughly enjoyed her garden, working daily to care for her roses, pull weeds, plant flowers, and just enjoy being out of doors.She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, her five siblings, her son, Stephan L. Kendrick, and daughter, Margaret A. Kendrick.She is survived by sons, Paul (Kathi) Kendrick and Tobin (Andrea) Kendrick, and daughter, Nancy (David)Kendrick Gray. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Edana, Ian, Nicholas, Ira, and Emma.A memorial celebration will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are resolved.The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Putah Creek Council or NAMI Yolo County.https://www.putahcreekcouncil.org/ https://www.namiyolo.org/
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020