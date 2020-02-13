|
|
Barbara Ann (Duggan) Landucci peacefully left this world in the early morning hours of Feb. 6, at age 78 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Ever the social butterfly, Barbara had a natural disposition for conversation and making friends. She was known for her infectious smile and her joie de vivre.On July 13, 1941, Barbara was born to Ralph and Helen Miranda in the city of Sacramento. Her younger brother Frank would join the family two years later. After her father's sudden early passing, Barbara's mother would later marry Harold "Bob" Duggan bringing with him his three children - Barbara, Jim and Alice - from his previous marriage. A few years later baby brother Robert was born for a total of six children. In honor of their new father's paternal care, Barbara and Frank would change their last name to Duggan.It was while attending the annual Yolo County Fair in Woodland that Barbara met her future husband Roger Landucci. After living in the Bay Area they chose to settle down and raise their family in Woodland. They had two wonderful children - Michael and Danelle - who Barbara tirelessly nurtured and raised in a loving environment. She excelled at being a homemaker extraordinaire with a deep love of cooking and baking.Extremely athletic, Barbara enjoyed Jazzercise, step aerobics, and playing tennis with friends and with interclub. She was socially active through the local chapter of Omega Nu and "coffee with the girls". She looked forward to getting away to the city of San Francisco with friends where they would dine at a local restaurant and watch one of the currently running Broadway shows or plays. Throughout her life Barbara was an avid "student of life" and continually sought to better herself, improving her knowledge and understanding, via books, periodicals, the Internet and taking classes. In her later years Barbara took pleasure traveling with family and friends to Tahoe, Hawaii, New York, Canada, the Caribbean and Europe.Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger; their son, Michael Landucci and his wife Carmela, and their daughter, Danelle Gin and her husband Ron. She also leaves behind two sisters, Barbara Dahl and Alice "Chic" Sullivan, as well as brother, Robert Duggan. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, Barbara was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. on March 21, at the California Agriculture Museum located at 1958 Hays Lane, Woodland, CA 95776. The family requests that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation (alzheimersresearchfoundation.com) or any to honor Barbara's memory and spirit.
W00141570-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Mar. 21, 2020