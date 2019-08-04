|
|
Barry Swartwood, 63, passed away on July 20, in Woodland, following a courageous battle with cancer. Barry was born in Concord, on July 27, 1955. Barry leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Pamela (Collier) Swartwood; son, Devin Swartwood, and grandson, Emmett Swartwood, and son, Connor Swartwood. Barry is survived by his brother, Brian (Toni); his mother-in-law, Betty Collier; brothers-in-law, Jim Collier (Beccie), Tom Collier (Jenny), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Lola and Donald Swartwood, and father-in-law, James Collier. Barry graduated from UC Davis in 1978 with a BA in Sociology, then worked as a Park Interpretive Specialist for the California Department of Parks and Recreation for four years. He then began his career as a police officer serving the UC Davis community for over 33 years, retiring as a Sergeant, June 2018. During his watch at the UCDPD, Barry earned the Medal of Valor, Officer of the Year Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Barry enjoyed spending time in the mountains with family and friends at his beloved cabin.Services will be held at The United Methodist Church, Woodland on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's honor may be made to a .
W00134960-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019