|
|
Belle Mary (Ferreira) Medina, devoted mother and loving wife to Jack Medina for 68 years, entered eternal life on Jan. 30. She spent her final days in the loving home of her daughter and was surrounded by family.Born on June 16, 1923 to Joseph and Angelina Ferreira in Ferndale, CA, Belle was the oldest of five siblings, Olivia, Joseph, Elsie and Barbara, all preceding her in death.On Nov. 9, 1940, at the age of 17, she married Joaquin "Jack" Medina (2009). They started their life together running a dairy in Ferndale. As in everything they did, they did it together; side by side milking cows, driving tractors, hauling hay...Belle did it all. Their life in Ferndale was filled with family and friends.After 12 years of marriage, they were blessed with three daughters, Carol Reimer (Jerry), Hollister, Lorie Gay (Kerry), Woodland, and Nancy Good (Bill), Napa.In December, 1966, Belle and Jack decided to move to their ranch to Woodland. It was there, side by side, that they built a new life for their family.Belle loved to entertain family and friends. Baking came second nature to her and the smells that came from her kitchen were amazing—no one ever left hungry.Family meant everything to Belle, and she felt the greatest joy spending time with her 13 grandchildren. She had a way of letting each of them know how special they were to her. Jennifer Reimer Smithson (Cory) and Brian Reimer, Alyse Gay, Kristofer Gay, Forrest Gay, Tierney Gay and Kelley Gay, Alexandra Good, Alena Good Drehmann (Mark), Ethan Good, Ellis Good, Dominic Good and Jack Good. And, just when she thought her heart was full, along came five great-grandchildren, Harper, Cybelle, Asher, Pierce and Cerise Smithson. She was excited and anxiously awaiting the arrival of another great-grandson due in February 2020.Memorial donations may be made to Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Ct., Davis. Vigil service, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., Kraft Brothers Funeral Home, 175 Second St., Woodland. Funeral Mass, February 12, at 10:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland.
W00141220-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020