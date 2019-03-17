Ben Carr, 89, passed away from complications due to a fall. A 1947 graduate of Woodland High, he frequently said he had lived a wonderful life, and looked forward to being reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 54 years, Dobby. They had traveled much of the world during his 20 years of service to the US Air Force, and lived in several states while employed with the US Postal Service. After retirement, Ben and Dobby made their home in Arizona where they pursued their many interests in archaeology, model railroading, photography, astronomy, travel and history. After Dobby's death in 2004, Ben returned to the Auburn area to be near family. He became a Placer County Museum Docent, and formed new friendships at Auburn Grace Church. More recently he moved to Woodland to be a companion to his nephew, Steven Taylor, a Vietnam veteran, and became involved with the Woodland Museum of Biblical Archaeology. His love of travel never waned, and in recent years he had traveled to China, Australia, Europe and Russia, South America, the Caribbean, Jordan and Israel. Ben is survived by adoring nieces and nephews whom he referred to as his children. A memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m., at Woodland United Fellowship, 240 N. West St.

