Bert C. Grant, Jr., passed away from complications of Alzheimer's on April 18 at the age of 86. Born Dec. 31, 1932 in Waukegan, IL, to Herbert and Clara Grant, he was the youngest of seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vonice K. "Suzie" (Wood); his daughter, Sabrina Grant Stewart (Phil) of Sacramento; granson, Parker Stewart of Sacramento; granddaughter, Shelby Stewart Pafford (Matt) of Burleson, TX; many nieces and nephews, and his little dog, Ernie.Bert was a very kind man who absolutely loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his family, his friends (of which there were many), and the employees who worked for him at First American Title Company of Yolo. Among his many activities were hunting, fishing, golfing and getting together with his buddies. Bert served four years active duty in the Navy with deployment in the Aleutian Islands and Japan during the Korean Conflict. He also served in the Naval Reserve for more than 20 years, which earned him a full retirement as a Chief Petty Officer. Work history included Security Title in Santa Ana, Northern California Developers in Sacramento, First American Title Company in Sacramento and Woodland.The family would like to thank the entire staff at Palm Gardens, Vitas Hospice Care, Dr. Jeffrey Yee and Nurse Practitioner Jamie Green for their amazing care of Bert in his final stages.Burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, will be private. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

