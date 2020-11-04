On Wednesday October 21, 2020 Bert Gericke passed away peacefully from complications of dementia. He was born on June 17, 1931 in Sacramento to Bert and Eva Gericke.He had a long and rewarding career as a firefighter, first at Aerojet and then working for the City of Woodland Fire Department. Bert loved the outdoors, especially being near the water. He enjoyed vacationing with family and friends at Dillon Beach and sailing at Folsom Lake and Bethel Island. Upon his retirement, Bert moved with his family to Bethel Island in the delta to live on the water. He and Elna loved to entertain and their home was always open to friends old and new.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elna. He is also survived by his children, Joan Canevari (Tom), Cathy Fisher (Robert), and Greg Gericke; grandson, Adam Canevari (Justine); granddaughter, Nicloe Fisher (Carl); and great-grandchildren Rhyan and Payton Canevari and Carl Phillips.A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.





