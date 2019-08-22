|
Bette M. Lee (Hewitt) passed away May 25, at the age of 97. Bette was born Aug. 29, 1921 in Minto, ND, daughter of Rhoda Hewitt. Bette lived in Minnesota 16 years and San Bernardino CA 36 years. She worked for the Selective Service and Norton AFB. She was a member of the St Bernardines Auxiliary. She has lived in Woodland for 19 years. She was preceded in death by husband Robert and daughter Kathryn. Survivors include son, David Lee of Woodland, and daughter, Barbara Cotter (Bill) of Dunnigan; grandchildren, Stacy Cotter and Matt Cotter (Cristina) of Arbuckle, and four great-grandchildren. Burial at Fort Smelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019