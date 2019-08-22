Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette M. (Hewitt) Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette M. (Hewitt) Lee Obituary
Bette M. Lee (Hewitt) passed away May 25, at the age of 97. Bette was born Aug. 29, 1921 in Minto, ND, daughter of Rhoda Hewitt. Bette lived in Minnesota 16 years and San Bernardino CA 36 years. She worked for the Selective Service and Norton AFB. She was a member of the St Bernardines Auxiliary. She has lived in Woodland for 19 years. She was preceded in death by husband Robert and daughter Kathryn. Survivors include son, David Lee of Woodland, and daughter, Barbara Cotter (Bill) of Dunnigan; grandchildren, Stacy Cotter and Matt Cotter (Cristina) of Arbuckle, and four great-grandchildren. Burial at Fort Smelling National Cemetery in Minnesota.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.