Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Bettye Hall Sheets passed away on June 17, 2020. Bettye was born to her late parents, Cline Sr and LaNora Goldstein Hall in Keystone, WV. Bettye attended McDowell County Schools and was a 1941 graduate of Northfork High School. Bettye attended nursing school in Ohio. Bettye always had a passion for helping others. Bettye went on to Washington, DC to help with the war effort during WW2 working in the factories on military aircraft. She was a "Rosie the Riveter." Bettye loved spending time traveling the country and fishing with her adoring husband Dave, playing Bingo, preparing her favorite meals for family and friends and attending West Valley Baptist Church in Woodland. Bettye gave her life to Christ on Mother's Day, May 13, 1990 with her son Barry at her side. She was a loving volunteer and was always available with her love, comfort, humor, consolation & charming wisdom. Bettye was sharp witted and a firecracker to all those she knew and loved.Bettye's greatest joys were her 12 children and their families; as a young girl she always said she was going to have a "dozen kids" and she did just that!She is survived by her devoted husband, David Sheets,Sr of Dunnigan. Bettye's legacy will live on through her much loved 12 children, Jo Archer, Toni Castro, Dianna (Bob) Binkley, Becky (Leo) Dufour, Jill Wallace, Kristie Perales, Billie (Matt) Martinez, Barry (Sabrina) Wallace, Trisha (Allen) Tyrell, Kelley (Steve) Griffiths, Denise (Mark) Pritchett, David (Kelly) Sheets,Jr; and her granddaughter she raised as her own, Amanda (Craig) Wallace Polete; and her cherished 34 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Bettye was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Cline, Jr.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Alderson Convalescent Hospital and staff for Bettye's care.In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011, in memory of Bettye H. SheetsA remembrance Open House for Bettye will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Country Fair Estates Clubhouse, 5130 County Road 99 West, Dunnigan (Mask Required Please.)W00145560-image-1.jpg