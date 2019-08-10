|
|
The Eagleton family is sad to announce the passing of Beulah "Bea" Eagleton at age 91. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Bea was born just outside Stilwell, OK. She moved to Woodland with a young family in 1950 and stayed. She passed away Aug. 5, at Aldersons Convalescent Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimers. Bea was a cannery worker and USDA food inspector for about 18 years. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Woodland and loved to paint. She became quite good. Many of her paintings hang on the walls of her relatives and friends.Bea is survived by her sons, Gary Eagleton of Woodland, and Greg Eagleton of Nevada City, CA; four grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eulema Estes; her husband, Cliff Eagleton (they divorced in '92), and 10 brothers and sisters, Ralph, Ross, Ruth, Ola, John, Jewell, Rex, Burel, Susie, and older twin sister, Betty.There will be a graveside service at Monument Hill Memorial Park in Woodland on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m., and a celebration of life at the residence of Gary and Linda Eagleton after the service.
W00135320-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019